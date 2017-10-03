3 People Shot While Standing On Street Corner For Candlelight Vigil

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after three people were shot while at a candlelight vigil Tuesday evening.
According to Miami-Dade Police, a silver vehicle pulled up at 2280 NW 57th Street and began firing.
Investigators said two men and one woman were struck.
All three were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
No other details were released at this time.
If you have any information that can help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.