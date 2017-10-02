LAS VEGAS SHOOTING | Watch LiveDeadliest Shooting In U.S. History | Who Is Vegas Shooter? | The Florida Connection | Photo Gallery

Standoff In Pompano After Man Holds Caregivers At Gunpoint

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Some tense moments in Pompano Beach after a man briefly held two home health care workers at gunpoint which prompted a stand off with a SWAT team.

Some time before 9 a.m. Monday morning, Broward Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Coastal Vista South Condos on North Riverside Drive. The sheriff’s office said an 87-year-old man, who has medical issues, armed himself with a shotgun and took two health care workers hostage.

The man’s neighbors were a little shocked by the large law enforcement presence.

“I saw police cars flying by and said ‘what the hell is going on here’,” said Ralph Incorvaia. “I knew something terrible has happened when I saw more police vehicles and a truck that the SWAT team used. It was like wow, something terrible is going on.”

Sheriff’s deputies were able to persuade the man to let his two care givers go. But he remained held up in his first floor condo and refused to leave.

A crisis negotiator talked to the man on the phone and then through a partially opened front door for about two hours before the man surrendered just before noon. He was then taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

