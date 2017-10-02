O.J. Simpson Won’t Be Returning To Miami Anytime Soon

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAS VEGAS (CBSMiami/AP) – Released from a Nevada prison after serving nine years for armed robbery, former football legend O.J. Simpson won’t be returning to South Florida anytime soon.

A Nevada parole official said Simpson, 70, plans to live at a home in the Las Vegas area for the foreseeable future. State Parole and Probation Capt. Shawn Arruti said Simpson has one approved residential plan, and it doesn’t currently include a move to Florida or any other state.

Arruti says that could change in the future.

Simpson previously said he wanted to live in Florida, where he used to live and where he has friends and two children.

Arruti says the exact location of the house in Las Vegas isn’t disclosed for security and privacy reasons. But he says that at least for now, the 70-year-old Simpson has no permission to leave Nevada without advance approval from his parole officer.

Simpson was set free early Sunday. He signed the release paperwork just before midnight and disappeared into the darkness minutes into the first day he was eligible for release. Through efforts by prison officials to keep the time and place secret, there were no journalists outside the prison gates to capture the moment.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi has urged the state’s Corrections Department to reject any request to transfer Simpson’s parole, citing factors including his history of violence and destructive behavior.

Bondi acknowledged Sunday that Florida may have no choice but to accept Simpson. She says authorities would carefully vet the request and his prison records. Corrections officials would have 45 days, though Bondi said a decision likely would come much sooner.

Bondi says potential sticking points include whether Simpson completed required alcohol counseling.

The family of the man slain with Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994 knew that Simpson would be released on parole but says his actual release “is still difficult for us knowing he will be a free man again.”

Fred and Kim Goldman released a statement Sunday through spokesman Michael Wright saying they respect the Nevada Parole Board’s decision to release Simpson. They also say they’ll continue to pursue payment of $33.5 million judgment awarded in 1997 after Simpson was found civilly liable for the death and will keep advocating for domestic violence awareness, victim advocacy and judicial reform.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)