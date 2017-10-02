Monday Night (High School) Football highlights a busy week

For the past nine months, high school football fans throughout South Florida have been getting ready for the 2017 season.

From looking at games and potential matchups during the season, to predicting which programs would end up in Orlando in December – for the state championships – the anticipation was greater than ever before.

When the season got off to a blazing start – with marquee matchups in the first two weeks, not including the competitive kickoff classics, it was a given then it would be a great year – with big time matchups every week.

Then, the first week of September happened, and Hurricane Irma put the season on hold. As many as three games were missed by some schools, while most went two weeks without playing.

In a year where region spots are up for grabs in each classification, and the incentive of playing a tougher schedule will enhance your playoff standing, things will be put to the test over the next few weeks.

As games are needed to be played, having two in one week will not be uncommon for some schools.

The need to get back to some normalcy will continue tonight and for the rest of the week – as schools attempt to get those lost games back.

While it would be easy for these programs to offer excuses of having to lineup twice in a week, all knew that to get this season in – with enough film to send to colleges – this had to happen.

With and exciting weekend behind us – several schools will be back in action in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Here are a few key matchups to check out:

Booker T. Washington at Columbus, 5: The teams split the past two meetings, and both have gotten off to huge starts so far this season. The Explorers are coming off a big win over Miami High. The Tornadoes took nationally rated Northwestern and Central down to the wire.

Boyd Anderson at Dillard, 7: Key game in grabbing one of those elusive 6A playoff positions that includes the powerhouse Miami-Dade schools. Both teams have struggled so far this season.

Cardinal Gibbons at Miami Jackson (Traz), 7: This Tuesday night special is going to be one to watch – with state-rated and battle-tested Cardinal Gibbons headed south for a key district and regional game against the Generals who have been more than competitive so far.

Carol City vs. Norland (Traz), 7: Another game this evening that will certainly impact a very competitive 6A region that features four teams from one district. Norland dropped a tough matchup to Central, while the defending state champion Chiefs rolled against HML.

Coral Gables vs. Miami High (Tropical), 5: The Stingarees and Cavaliers are bringing back some of the great old winning football for this early evening meeting. Both are hungry for an 8A playoff spot. This should be a battle, with Miami High coming off a loss to Columbus.

North Miami Beach vs. North Miami (Milander), 7: For the first time perhaps in the 44 year history of these two rivals, this is a first game they are playing against each other away from North Miami Stadium or even Traz Powell. Key game for the district lead – and maybe a playoff slot as well. Both teams have been competitive as they head for Tuesday’s meeting.

Plantation at Miramar, 7. It may not matter who is playing on TV tonight, this is the game that really means so much – with 8A programs in the region all competitive and talented. The Patriots have relied on a stingy defense and solid offense – while head coach Steve Davis is back and has the Colonels wining.

Others games to check out:

MONDAY

American vs. Hialeah (Doral), 3:30

Chaminade-Madonna at Blanche Ely, 7

Coral Park at Miami Beach (Memorial), 7

Coral Reef vs Varela (Southridge), 2:30

Edison at Central (Traz Powell), 3

Ferguson at Belen Jesuit, 3:30

Flanagan at South Plantation, 7

Coleman at Reagan, 3:30

Hallandale at Western, 7

Hialeah Gardens at Dr. Krop (Ives Park), 7

Hollywood Hills at Cooper City, 6

Killian at Southridge, 7

McArthur at South Broward, 7

Melbourne Central Catholic at SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy, 6

Miami Springs at Mater Academy, 3:30

Southwest Miami at Braddock, 3

South Dade at Homestead (Harris), 7

South Miami at Mourning (Ives Park), 3:30

Suncoast at Pompano, 7

Sunset at Doral, 7

Monarch at Taravella (Coral Springs), 7

TUESDAY

Douglas at Piper, 7

Hialeah-Miami Lakes vs. Northwestern (Milander), 3

