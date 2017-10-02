Local Leaders Stunned, Saddened By Vegas Music Fest Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The mass shooting in Las Vegas, now the deadliest in recent U.S. history, has shocked and saddened local leaders.

Late Sunday night, Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire on a crowd of about 22,000 that had gathered to hear singer Jason Aldean, the headliner on the final night of the three day Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Firing from a room of the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, Paddock killed 58 people and injured more than 500 more. Police used explosives to blow the door to the room, inside they found him dead by his own hand.

Paddock’s brother Eric, who lives in Orlando, said he was completely shocked when he heard what had happened.

Governor Rick Scott, who is in town for the 2017 Latin American Summit, said the magnitude of the shooting is hard to ignore.

“I can’t imagine what happened last night in Las Vegas, I think back to families I talked to after the Pulse shooting, it’s so senseless, it’s clearly evil,” he said. “We have hit a new low in this country when it comes to gun violence, over 50 people dead, that’s a new record.”

Congressman Carlos Curbelo, also in attendance at the summit, said it’s too early to discuss guns in America, but that time will come.

“For now we need to focus on the investigation, figure out how this happened, why this happened, and then later a discussion about gun violence,” he said.

Senator Bill Nelson said the Las Vegas shooting would make an excellent new starting point for a nationwide conversation about guns in our society.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all the victims of this horrific attack. As the investigation continues, we will learn more about what led to this tragedy in Las Vegas, but at some point we, as a society, have to stand up and say enough is enough,” said Sen. Bill Nelson in a statement.

“Words cannot express the shock and sorrow I feel this morning. I offer my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, to those wounded, and to the people of Las Vegas. I commend Las Vegas’ first responders who acted valiantly to evacuate the injured,” said Congressman Alcee L. Hastings (D-FL) in a statement.

Hastings pointed out that it was just last year when we witnessed what at the time was the worst mass shooting in our history. Forty nine people were killed when gunman Omar Mateen opened fire in the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

“It is beyond tragic that we are once again confronted by the unspeakable evil of mass shootings in America. As details of this tragedy emerge, there is no question that this shooting must reshape our nation’s conversation about guns,” said Hastings.

“Today, we come together as a nation to sadly mourn those who lost their lives in this tragic and senseless violence. Let us finally act with a unified voice and with the necessary resolve to stem the tide of gun violence in America once and for all,” he concluded.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz agreed that something needs to be done.

The tragedy in Las Vegas is heartbreaking. Enough is enough. It's time to do something about the scourge of gun violence in this country. — D Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) October 2, 2017

Senator Marco Rubio tweeted out:

I’m praying for all the victims, their families, and our first responders in the #LasVegas #MandalayBay shooting. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 2, 2017

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez expressed his thoughts on Twitter.

My thoughts and prayers are with all the families and victims of the senseless act in #LasVegas. Our hearts are with everyone affected. pic.twitter.com/vpqJZouyA1 — Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) October 2, 2017

As did Miami-Dade Public Schools Supterintendent Alberto Carvalho.