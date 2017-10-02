Las Vegas Tops List Of Deadliest Mass Shootings In U.S. History

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The shooting that left at least 58 people dead at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas is the deadliest in modern U.S. history. Authorities say more than 500 people were taken to hospitals in the aftermath of the Sunday night shooting. The suspected gunman, Stephen Paddock, is dead. The shooter fired from an upper floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert. Until now, the deadliest mass shooting had left 49 dead at an Orlando, Florida nightclub.

Here is a breakdown of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history:

Orlando Nightclub Shooting

Date: June 12, 2016

Total Killed: 49

A gunman shot and killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. At least 53 other people were hospitalized. Authorities identified the gunman was identified as 29-year-old Omar Mateen.

Virginia Tech Shooting

Date: April 16, 2007

Total Killed: 32

Virginia Tech senior Seung-Hui Cho killed 32 and left 17 wounded in several attacks on Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University campus in Blacksburg, Virginia. Cho committed suicide following the shooting. Six other students were injured fleeing the scene by jumping out classroom windows.

Sandy Hook Elementary School Massacre

Date: Dec. 14, 2012

Total Killed: 27

Using a Bushmaster rifle, Adam Lanza, 20, shot and killed 20 first-graders and six educators at school in Newtown, Connecticut on Dec. 14, 2012. Lanza killed his mother before the school shooting and killed himself afterward.

Luby’s Shooting — Killeen, Texas

Date: October 16, 1991

Total Killed: 24

On October 16, 1991, George Hennard fatally shot 23 people and wounded 27 others after crashing his pick-up truck into Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas. After a stand-off with police, Hennard committed suicide by shooting himself in the head.

McDonald’s Shooting – San Ysidro, California- 21 dead

Date: July 18, 1984:

Total Killed: 21

James Oliver Huberty, an out-of-work security guard, killed 21 people in a McDonald’s restaurant in San Ysidro, California. A police sharpshooter killed Huberty.

University of Texas – Austin, Texas

Date: August 1, 1966

Total Killed: 16

Charles Whitman killed his wife and mother, then opened fire from the clock tower at the University of Texas at Austin, killing 16 people and wounding about 30 others before he was shot and killed by police.

San Bernardino, California

Date: Dec. 12, 2015

Total Killed: 14

Syed Farook and his wife Tafsheen Malik opened fire on a meeting and holiday lunch for Farook’s colleagues in San Bernardino, killing 14 in a terrorist attack inspired by ISIS. They died in a shootout with police hours later.

Edmond, Oklahoma

Date: August 20, 1986

Total Killed: 14

Pat Sherrill, 44, a postal worker who was about to be fired, shot and killed 14 people at a post office in Edmond, Oklahoma, then killed himself.

Fort Hood, Texas

Date: Nov. 5, 2009

Total Killed: 13

Thirteen soldiers and civilians were killed and more than two dozen wounded when a gunman walked into the Soldier Readiness Processing Center at Fort Hood, Texas, and opened fire. The gunman, Maj. Nidal Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, was convicted on 13 counts of premeditated murder and sentenced to death.

Columbine High School – Littleton, Colorado

Date: April 20, 1999

Total Killed: 13

Students Eric Harris, 18, and Dylan Klebold, 17, opened fire at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, killing 12 classmates and a teacher and wounding 26 others before killing themselves in the school’s library.

Binghamton, New York

Date: April 3, 2009

Total Killed: 13

A gunman identified as 41-year-old Jiverly Wong opened fire in a community center where immigrants were taking a citizenship exam in Binghamton, in upstate New York, killing 13 people before committing suicide.

Seattle, Washington

Date: Feb. 18, 1983

Total Killed: 13

Three gunmen opened fire at the Mah Wee gambling and social club in Seattle’s Chinatown neighborhood, killing 13. The suspects escaped but were captured, tried and convicted.

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Date: Sept. 25, 1982

Total Killed: 13

Former prison guard George Banks shot and killed 13 people, including 4 of his own children. He was sentenced to death but remains behind bars amid questions about his mental competency.

Camden, New Jersey

Date: Sept. 6, 1949

Total Killed: 13

In one of the first modern mass shooting incidents in U.S. history, Howard Unruh shot and killed 13 people as he walked down the streets in Camden, New Jersey. He was found to have paranoid schizophrenia and spent the rest of his life in a mental hospital, dying in 2009.

Aurora, Colorado – Movie theater

Date: July 20, 2012

Total Killed: 12

A dozen people were killed when a gunman burst in and opened fire during a midnight screening of the Batman movie “The Dark Knight Rises.” James Holmes, 24, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Washington, D.C. – Navy Yard

Date: Sept. 16, 2013

Total Killed: 12

Former contractor Aaron Alexis shot and killed 12 people and wounded eight at the Washington Navy Yard before dying in a shootout with police. He was reported to have had a history of mental illness.