Victims Of Las Vegas Massacre Being Identified

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LAS VEGAS (CBSMiami) – The victims of the Las Vegas massacre, the deadliest mass shooting in recent American history, are beginning to be identified.
Authorities said the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino at a crowd attending a music festival below.
When police entered his hotel room, they discovered Paddock had killed himself – but not before he killed at least 58 people and more than 500 others were injured.
The White House has announced that President Trump would travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with friends and family of the victims to offer his condolences and meet with first responders.
These are the victims identified so far:
- Rachel Parker
- Sonny Melton
- Lisa Romero
- Jordan McIldoon
- Jennifer Topaz