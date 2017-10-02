WATCH LIVE | CBS News Special Report On Las Vegas Mass Shooting  

Las Vegas Music Fest Shooting Rocks Country Music World

LAS VEGAS (CBSMiami) – A deadly mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip at the end of the Route 91 Harvest Festival has left many in the country music world stunned and saddened.

Singer Jason Aldean was on stage when the gunman, identified as 65-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire on the crowd of about 40,000 from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

At least 50 people were killed, more than 200 were injured. Police shot and killed Paddock after they used explosives to breach the room where he was located.

Aldean, who was the headliner on the final night of the three day festival, was able to take shelter. He later posted on Instagram:

“Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate”

Jake Owen, who performed right before Aldean, said they started running any where they could when shots started ricocheting off the stage.

“You didn’t know where it was coming from. At one point I was sitting on the ground behind a car with about 20 other people crouched behind the car with just fear in their eyes. Yet, everyone was looking for someone to make sure that they were okay. I’ve just never experienced anything like this before,” he said.

Owen also thanked first responders for their heroic actions.

Singer Kane Brown, who performed at the festival earlier in the day, also took to Twitter.

Singers Brad Paisley and Martina McBride, who both performed at the festival last year, offered their prayers.

President Donald Trump posted his condolences on Twitter after being briefed on the shooting.

President Trump’s daughter Ivanka also took to Twitter.

The shooting is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

