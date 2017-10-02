‘We’re Shocked’: Florida Brother Of Accused Las Vegas Gunman

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) — The brother of accused Las Vegas shooter says he is ‘shocked’ about the deadly shooting.

Eric Paddock, who is currently residing in Orlando, shared a brief statement with police about his brother Stephen Paddock.

“We’re shocked,” said Eric outside his home.

His brother, as far as they knew, Stephen had no religious or political affiliation and no history of mental illness.

“We have absolutely no clue why this happened,” said Eric who added the last time he spoke to his brother was after Hurricane Irma.

He said his brother called him to check on him and their 90-year-old mother in the sunshine state after the storm last month.

“Find out where he got the machine guns,” Eric told reporters.

His brother, Stephen, once owned property in Melbourne, Florida, according to records and kept it for only two years – selling it back in 2015, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Stephen is accused of shooting and killing at least 50 people and injuring hundreds more at a country music festival on the Las Vegas strip just outside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Sunday night.

Country music singer Jason Aldean was performing at the time, when police say, Stephen Paddock opened fire from his hotel room across the street. Stephen later died from self-inflicted wounds.

This is now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. History. Before Sunday’s shooting, the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando in June 2016 was the deadliest in the United States.

If you are trying to locate missing loved ones who were at the Las Vegas concert where the deadly shooting happened, please call 1-866-535-5654.