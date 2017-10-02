Get Hired At Miami Lakes Career Fair

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You’re hired!

That’s what 30 plus companies will be looking to tell prospective employees at a mega-job fair in Miami Lakes on Tuesday, October 3rd.

More than 2,000 positions will available from a variety of companies. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Don Shula’s Hotel at 6842 Main Street.

So who’s hiring?

ALDI will be interviewing for store associates and manager trainees. They have 15 immediate openings in Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, North Miami Beach, Miami Gardens, Miami, Hialeah, Ft Lauderdale, Cooper City and Plantation.

B&I Contractors is hiring plumber helpers, pipefitter helpers, plumbers, and pipefitter/welders. They offer employee stock ownership, paid holidays and 401K.

JEG & Sons will be interviewing for corporate controllers, accounts receivable manager, RMA coordinator, customer service representative, e-commerce account manager, pickers, shippers, and Receivers.

Pollo Tropical will be interviewing for General Managers, team leaders, cooks, assistant managers, and team members.

Racetrac is hiring part time store associates, entry level managers, all the way up to store managers. They are looking for great talent at all of their locations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke, Hallandale, and Broward.

Centerfield Media is hiring for sales and retention specialists, workforce analysts, helpdesk engineers, B2B/SMB Enterprise Sales experts, and Quality Assurance & Training Managers.

YMCA of South Florida will be at the event interviewing for after school counselors, Director of Memberships, Member Services representatives, Park Directors and youth specialty instructors.

Sears is looking for 10-15 sales representatives in Doral.

Domino’s is looking to hire 20 drivers and 10 Assistant Managers.

Cintas will be recruiting for Route Service Sales Representatives.

See A List Of Companies Interviewing At The Career Fair

So how do you increase your chances of getting hired?

First, visit jobnewsusa.com/southflorida before the event and pre-register. On the site, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with. Also, bring plenty of them with you because you won’t be able to print or make copies at the event.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.

Jot down notes as soon as you are done with the recruiter and include these notes in your thank you email that you will send when you get home.