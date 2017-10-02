FALL SPOTLIGHT: Western Wildcats Will Contend All Season

At the start of the summer, when breaking down programs that had the chance to surprise plenty this year, here is one of the first teams we looked at.

A playoff team for the first time in nearly a decade last season, head coach Adam Ratkevich and his program have worked overtime to make sure that this team – which is stacked with talented playmakers – have the opportunity to finish what they started in 2016.

While new faces have started to take over, there are some key players who have fueled this impressive start. With one of the most competitive districts around, coupled with the fact that the region – from the Palm Beaches to Miami-Dade County – is stacked with tremendous programs.

What has happened in Davie is this football team has continued to use the quality athletes locally – with a few others who have chosen to spend their final season at this level with a team that can do some special things.

As we watched this team play against district foe Everglades, there were a few players that caught our eye. Here are 10 of them:

2018 – Jordan Chambers, LB. This is a playmaker who this program has fed off with his aggressive style of play. One of many catalysts on this defense.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6132949/jordan-chambers

2018 – Keshaun Clarke, RB. One of the best running backs in South Florida has returned, ready to give the Wildcats the balance needed to make a run.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5313822/keshaun-clarke

2018 – Trevor Honse, LB. This Archbishop McCarthy transfer has looked extremely good in the first few games of the season. He brings passion and experience to this program – which is always needed when looking for a playoff position.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6084783/trevor-honse

2018 – Dylan Litsenberger, LB. Here is a talented young man that we have watched throughout the past six months, and he has already shown that he can play this game – and colleges will find that out after watching him perform.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4672197/dylan-litsinberger

2018 – Rueben Oliver, S. Ever since he arrived from South Plantation, this is a talented football player who has shown that he makes plays – and continues to raise the talent bar.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/9134200/rueben-oliver

2018 -Robert Ruebel, DB. If you watched this defense a year ago, there were key players who lifted and elevated the team. Here is one of those quality athletes who makes plays and is always around the ball. Quality player that this team feeds off.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6009683/robert-ruebel

2018 – Danny Sanders, WR/DB. If you had the opportunity to watch this team over the past year, here is a talented athlete who turned heads with his ability to make plays and move the chains. Tremendous athlete who is one of the many under-the-radar talents for the Wildcats.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6009797/dannie-sanders

2018 – Jordan Smith, WR. After coming in from Plantation in the offseason, this is a player who really watched his career take off – as he is one of the many playmakers this team added to the offense this season.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6133547/jordan-smith

2018 – Treshaun Smith, DB. After watching him at Fort Lauderdale’s Westminster Academy the past few years, his move to Western has not only given him exposure to several colleges, but also provided a tougher test every day in practice and in games.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4042932/teshaun-smith

2018 – Harrison Story, QB. We all know what this impressive football talent did over the past year – and with hard work and plenty of top competition to go against – he has established himself as one of the elite quarterbacks in South Florida.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6164842/harrison-story

EVERGLADES GATORS PROSPECT SPOTLIGHT

2018 – Annis Abraha, OL

2020 – Vamir Cadet, WR

2019 – Achim Edmund, WR

2018 – Javid Francis, OL

2018 – Tommy Govan, DL

2018 – Akua Gray, OL

2018 – Lamont Harrison, DL

2018 – Shawn Jean, QB

2018 – Rasuade McFarlane, WR

2018 – Jaylen Morrison, DB

2018 – Destin Onwuzo, DE

2018 – DeAndre Romero, LB

2019 – Damian Sutton, Jr., WR

2018 – Jevanni Witter, DB

