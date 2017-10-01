Singletary Runs For 4 TDs In FAU’s 38-20 Win Over Raiders

College Football, Florida Atlantic University

BOCA RATON (CBSMiami/AP) — It was a nice way for FAU to open its conference schedule.

Devin Singletary ran for 133 yards and a school record-tying four touchdowns and Florida Atlantic beat Middle Tennessee 38-20 in a Conference USA opener Saturday night.

The victory ended MTSU’s nine-game winning streak against FAU, which had been the longest by one C-USA team over another.

John Urzua started again in place of Brent Stockstill, MTSU’s career-leader for touchdown passes who has missed three games with an injury. Urzua was 31-of-51 passing for 359 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted three times. Ty Lee had eight receptions for 136 yards receiving and a touchdown for the Blue Raiders (2-3, 0-1).

Singletary rushed for three first-half touchdowns as the Owls (2-3, 1-0) took a 24-6 lead. He added his final TD run early in the fourth quarter to go up 31-13.

Urzua threw a 4-yard score to Jocquez Bruce to get within 11 but Jason Driskel’s 4-yard pass to Harrison Bryant, coming on a drive after Urzua’s third interception, extended the Owls’ lead with five minutes left.

