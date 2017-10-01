Florida Keys Reopen To Visitors As Workforce Hopes Tourists Return Quickly

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – It’s been a tough road to recover for the Florida Keys since Hurricane Irma passed through the region last month.
Now the Keys are finally getting back to some sentiment of normal.
On Sunday the Florida Keys will reopen to visitors, allowing tourists to once again travel to the island chain.
The Florida Keys tourism council is also launching a $1 million advertising campaign to promote the return of visitors and tourists.
The campaign is called “We Are 1.”
It’s extremely important to the Florida Keys for visitors to return.
Approximately half of the Keys’ workforce is employed in some way due to the tourism industry.
Two areas of the Florida Keys remain under curfew.
From Little Torch Key to the north end of the 7 Mile Bridge the curfew is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
From the Rockland Key Bridge to Ramrod Key the curfew is midnight to 6 a.m.