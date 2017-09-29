Florida Gov. Scott To Talk To Trump About Puerto Rico Relief

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida Governor Rick Scott will meet with President Donald Trump to talk about relief efforts in Puerto Rico as they struggle to recover from Hurricane Maria.

The governor had just come back from visiting the island nation a day before.

According to a statement sent from the governor’s office, “They will discuss Governor Scott’s trip to Puerto Rico and ongoing Hurricane recovery efforts including repairs to the Herbert Hoover Dike that surrounds Lake Okeechobee.”

This as it has been more than a week since the hurricane hit and there are signs the relief effort in Puerto Rico is picking up.

Trump administration officials say with most power lines and cell towers down, the lack of electricity and communication has made coordinating help particularly difficult.

A three-star Army general is spending his first full day in Puerto Rico – sent to support the hurricane response.

Lt. Gen. Jeff Buchanan will help coordinate the more than 7,000 troops and 10,000 government workers trying to rebuild, restore power to the island, and distribute clean water and food.

“The relief effort is under control. It is proceeding very well,” said Elaine Duke, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security.

Duke is among those in the Trump administration who is praising the government’s response.

Trump took to Twitter Friday morning to talk about relief efforts, saying in part, “Puerto Rico has been destroyed by two hurricanes. Big decisions will have to be made as to the cost of its rebuilding!”

Residents of the island say help is scarce and disorganized.

Mother of evacuees, Lara Brown, says she’s sending her children to Miami onboard a cruise ship evacuating locals. She’s worried about their health and safety at home.

Government officials in Washington, D.C. said the problem isn’t getting supplies to the island anymore, it’s getting them from the ports to the people. Clearing roads is one issue.

“There’s still a shortfall there though and that is drivers for all those trucks so we’re pushing personnel in to augment state and local authorities to continue to push those commodities,” said Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert.

To help support with medical needs, the Navy’s hospital ship, the USNS Comfort, leaves from Virginia Friday afternoon on a five-day journey to Puerto Rico.

Homeland Security says 51 of the 69 hospitals on the island are now open.

President Trump is scheduled to visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday.