Celebrate National Coffee Day With These Deals & Freebies

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Friday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, and coffee lovers everywhere are on the hunt for deals and freebies.
Here’s where you can score a discounted or even free coffee around South Florida.
Dunkin’ Donuts: Free medium hot coffee with purchase of medium or larger hot coffee.
Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay, 9/29, with a FREE Medium hot coffee when you purchase a Medium or Larger hot coffee! 💕☕️ pic.twitter.com/uEhAeKjCl0
— Dunkin’ Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) September 26, 2017
McDonald’s: $2 small McCafe.
🔊 on. Something biiiig is coming! Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay on 9/29 with a $2 small #McCafe. pic.twitter.com/2R4gBbdc80
— McDonald’s (@McDonalds) September 27, 2017
Cinnabon: Free 12-ounce coffee.
Get a FREE 12oz coffee on 9/29 all day! pic.twitter.com/siFjvnXB4y
— Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) September 25, 2017
Krispy Kreme: Free any sized hot or small iced coffee from Friday until Sunday.
We see your #NationalCoffeeDay and raise you a #NationalCoffeeWeekend. 9/29 -10/1 (US/CAN) https://t.co/D11P0HDZdy pic.twitter.com/56JzvzXs3J
— krispykreme (@krispykreme) September 28, 2017
Wawa: Free cup of Any Size Wawa Coffee
#NationalCoffeeDay is almost here 🎉 On Friday 9/29, stop in for a FREE cup of Any Size Wawa Coffee! pic.twitter.com/a9MezIxwyC
— Wawa (@Wawa) September 27, 2017
Cumberland Farms: Text FREECOFFEE to 64827 to get coupon for any size hot or iced coffee, also includes tea, cappuccino or hot chocolate.