Celebrate National Coffee Day With These Deals & Freebies

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Friday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, and coffee lovers everywhere are on the hunt for deals and freebies.

Here’s where you can score a discounted or even free coffee around South Florida.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Free medium hot coffee with purchase of medium or larger hot coffee.

McDonald’s: $2 small McCafe.

Cinnabon: Free 12-ounce coffee.

Krispy Kreme: Free any sized hot or small iced coffee from Friday until Sunday.

Wawa: Free cup of Any Size Wawa Coffee

Cumberland Farms: Text FREECOFFEE to 64827 to get coupon for any size hot or iced coffee, also includes tea, cappuccino or hot chocolate.