Rocks Crash Through Sunroof; Florida Man Injured In Yosemite Slide

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man driving in Yosemite National Park with an SUV full of relatives was injured in the latest rock slide in the popular tourist destination, authorities said.

Jim Evans, of Naples, Florida, suffered a head injury when a second massive rock fall in as many days sent debris slamming through the sunroof of his SUV, striking him in the head.

Television images show Evans conscious and his wife holding a jacket around his head. Fresno television station KSEE reported that Evans was airlifted to a hospital in Modesto and was expected to survive.

Evans’ wife, Rachel Evans, said she and her husband and two other relatives had ended a three-day visit to Yosemite and were leaving Thursday when the rock slide happened.

Fortunately, no one else in the car was injured.

Park officials closed one of the exit routes from the park after Evans was struck.

Meanwhile, Yosemite National Park geologists worked into to the evening Thursday to inspect the face of El Capitan, where two major rock falls in two days killed one person and injured two others.

The scientists were trying to determine how big the second rock fall was and how it happened.

Officials say the rock slide was significantly larger than a chunk of granite the size of a 12-story building that broke free and plunged on Wednesday, killing a British climber and injuring his wife.

British media reports 32-year-old Andrew Foster and his wife were avid climbers who were in Yosemite celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

