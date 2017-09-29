What Is The K-12 Discount Fare EASY Card?

Have a child who is currently enrolled in a Miami-Dade County school between the grades of K-12? There is a discount for that. The specially coded EASY Card allows students who attend public, charter or private schools in the County to receive a K-12 discounted fare –half off every trip!

Getting your hands on this card is simple. Fill out an online application and include information such as school name and projected graduation year. The card is renewed automatically by our system and is valid until the student graduates high school.

Who qualifies for the K-12 EASY Card?

All students who attend public or private school in Miami-Dade County are eligible for a K-12 EASY Card. Preschoolers ride free.

If the student attends school in Miami-Dade County but his or her parent or legal guardian live in another county, the student can still apply for a K-12 EASY Card. Proof of enrollment will be required; either a current school picture identification card or a class registration schedule.

How do I apply for the K-12 EASY Card?

In order to apply for a K-12 EASY Card, the student must fill out an online application and include proof of enrollment. Be sure to have ready either a current student ID, class schedule, or recent report card.

For public/charter school students, fill out the online application by clicking here http://www.miamidade.gov/transit/fares-k12.asp.

Once the form is complete and submitted, please allow 15 business days for your new K-12 EASY Card to arrive in the mail.

Students can still apply for a K-12 EASY Card in person at the following locations:

Transit Service Center

Government Center Metrorail Station (Second Level)

111 NW 1st Street, Miami, Florida 33128

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding holidays

Overtown Transit Village Pass Sales Office

701 NW First Court, Suite 121

Miami, Florida 33136

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays

Kindergarten through 8th grade students will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when applying for a K-12 EASY Card in person. Students in grades 9-12 do not need an adult present when applying.

Only a student, parent, or legal guardian may apply for and obtain a K-12 EASY Card. Teachers, school counselors, principals, or other school officials may NOT apply or obtain a card on behalf of a student.

