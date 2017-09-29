Dolphins Week 4 Injury Report: 13 Injured Fins Players Listed Prior to Clash With Saints At Wembley Stadium

By Abraham Gutierrez

In what will be a homecoming event for running back Jay Ajayi, the Miami Dolphins have wrapped up their final practice session prior to Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium in London.

A total of 13 players had their names listed in the team’s official NFL Week 4 injury report, which might make an already concerned Dolphins fan base pessimistic about their chances.

Nevertheless, not all is bad news for Adam Gase & Co., because, thus far, only one player has been officially ruled out of Sunday’s contest. Due to a knee injury, tackle Eric Smith was unable to practice all week and will be forced to watch from the sidelines as the Fins look to bounce back.

Questionable Jay Ajayi is the key to a Fins win over Saints

Born in London, Fins running back Jay Ajayi’s health could be the difference between a victory or another disappointing showing. Going up against one of the worst defenses in the league, the former fifth-round pick out of Boise State could be in for a huge game.

“My whole family is flying out,” Ajayi said. “It’s a special thing, and I think it will be even more special when I get there and it’s about to kick off and all of that. I think that will be a great moment for me and for my family as well because I’m bringing everyone. So I think everyone is excited for it.”

Is Rey Maualuga ready for Fins debut?

All indications are that veteran linebacker Rey Maualuga is getting closer to finally making his debut in a Dolphins uniform. The eighth-year man out of USC was able to practice this week without any major issues with his hamstring, but is listed as questionable and is unsure Gase will let him take this field this week.

“Hopefully next week,” Maualuga said. “Not sure I’m in the plan for this week.”

One of the reasons Gase may choose to sit him out for another week will likely depend on the availability of linebacker Lawrence Timmons. After bailing on the team earlier this season that led to a suspension, the 11-year vet is ready to see his first action with Miami.

“I just want to say sorry to all the fans, the Miami Dolphins, to everyone,” Timmons said Wednesday as he met with media members. “Happy to be back here. Sorry to the organization. I’m just happy to be a Miami Dolphin. I just want to play football and be the best I can.”

Alterraun Verner plans to play at Wembley

Anytime a defense has to go up against a future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback like Drew Brees, defensive backs better be on their game. As a result, Fins fans would be glad to know that cornerback Alterraun Verner is scheduled to play Sunday morning at Wembley Stadium.

“I’m good,” Verner replied when asked how his injured hamstring felt as he ran off the field following Friday’s practice session.

Miami Dolphins NFL Week 4 Injury Report & Game Statuses

Questionable:

(CB) Alterraun Verner (Hamstring) –Limited Participation in Practice

(G) Isaac Asiata (Ankle) –Limited Participation in Practice

(LB) Chase Allen (Neck) –Limited Participation in Practice

(LB) Kiko Alonso (Shoulder) –Limited Participation in Practice

(LB) Rey Maualuga (Hamstring) –Full Participation in Practice

(LS) John Denney (Hamstring) –Limited Participation in Practice

(RB) Jay Ajayi (Knee) –Full Participation in Practice

(WR) Jakeem Grant (Ankle) –Limited Participation in Practice

(WR) Kenny Stills (Hand) –Limited Participation in Practice

Doubtful:

(DT) Jordan Phillips (Ankle) –Limited Participation in Practice

Out:

(T) Eric Smith (Knee) –Did Not Participate In Practice

Undisclosed: