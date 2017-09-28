Panthers Alumni To Face Coral Springs First Responders In ‘Pucks For Bucks’ Charity Game

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Excitement is building as the new Florida Panthers season is right around the corner.

With the season opener in Tampa Bay just a week away, fans are looking forward to seeing new head coach Bob Boughner’s hard-nosed, north-south brand of hockey.

However, before Florida drops the puck on a new campaign, fans will get the chance to see some of their favorite Panthers alumni this weekend in Sunrise.

The second ‘Pucks For Bucks’ charity hockey game will take place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the BB&T Center.

The game will feature several Panthers and NHL alumni going up against players from the Coral Springs Police and Fire Departments.

“The Florida Panthers are thrilled to partner with the Coral Springs Community Chest in hosting the second Puck for Bucks charity hockey game,” said Panthers Vice President of Broadcasting and Panthers Alumni Randy Moller. “With the overwhelming support from our alumni, we thank the first responders of Broward County for their service to the community. We are very excited to have our alumni and the first responders hit the ice together and provide the community with another fun and exciting hockey game for a great cause.”

Participating alumni include Ed Jovanovski, Olli Jokinen, Tomas Vokoun, Peter Worrell, Tomas Fleischmann, Ray Sheppard, Scott Thornton, Anders Eriksson and Serge Payer.

Additionally, NHL alums Dan Quinn, Jeff Chychurn and Alex Tanguay will also be playing.

Doors will open for the game at 3 p.m. and fans are encouraged to make a $10 donation for admission.

All proceeds will go towards the Coral Springs Community Chest.

Coral Springs Community Chest, a 501 non-profit organization, was founded in 1988 on the premise that community resources should provide for community needs. There is no paid staff, so 98 percent of the funds raised are reinvested back into the community. Coral Springs Community Chest has generated almost two million dollars for non-profit organizations that have services and programs benefiting Coral Springs residents.