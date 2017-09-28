‘Today, I’m The One’: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has Breast Cancer

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — ‘Today I’m the one,” said Julia Louis-Dreyfus when she announced over social media she has breast cancer.
The ‘Veep’ and former ‘Seinfeld’ star shared the news Thursday afternoon with a short message, ‘just when you thought’ and attached a picture of a note.
Just when you thought… pic.twitter.com/SbtYChwiEj
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 28, 2017
The star’s show ‘Veep’ had just won major honors at the Emmy Awards ceremony earlier this month.
For the sixth time, Dreyfus was honored for her role in the show which was named best comedy for the third time.