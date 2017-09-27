Orange Juice Prices Could Soar To $8 A Gallon

TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Filed Under: Citrus Industry, Hurricane Irma, Orange Juice

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The effects of Hurricane Irma may likely be felt also in your daily cup of orange juice.

You might be asking yourself soon if you’re willing to pay $8 for a gallon of it.

Several commodities experts are telling shoppers to brace themselves for sticker shock.

It’s because of Hurricane Irma wiped out as much as 70 percent of Florida’s citrus crop.

Prices could soar as much as $2.30 a gallon, though it will take a few weeks to know the exact number.

But there might be some relief that could come from Brazil.

That’s only if it boosts its citrus exports to the U.S.

