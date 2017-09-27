Attorney: Canes’ Larranaga Had No Involvement With FBI Allegations Of Bribery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The FBI investigation into the bribery of NCAA recruits has rocked the college basketball world.

An attorney for University of Miami head coach Jim Larranaga says Larranaga has no involvement with any accusations in a federal probe of college basketball recruiting at seven universities.

Miami and Larranaga acknowledged the investigation into alleged bribery of recruits, which implicated the Hurricanes program.

Larranaga’s attorney Stuart Grossman says Larranaga “is unfamiliar with this matter and had zero involvement in any allegations of any impropriety.”

Grossman says Larranaga will continue to lead the team.

Athletic director Blake James also issued a statement saying the school was aware of the indictments in the case, and would cooperate with any review of the matter.

Federal prosecutors say among several allegations that at least three top high school recruits were promised payments of as much as $150,000, using money supplied by Adidas, to attend two universities sponsored by the athletic shoe company. Court papers didn’t name those schools but contained enough details to identify them as Miami and Louisville.

Louisville has placed coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on administrative leave.

