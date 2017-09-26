Proposal: State Pays 100% Of College Tuition

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — A South Florida Democrat has filed a proposal that calls for the state to pay the tuition costs of many students at state colleges.
Rep. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, filed the measure (HB 181), which would create the “Sunshine Scholarship Program.”
Under the proposal, the state would pay 100-percent of tuition costs for state-college students with household incomes of $125,000 or less.
The proposal would impose other requirements, including that students would have to live and work in Florida for periods of time after finishing their studies or leaving college. Also, the funding would apply only to tuition, not other costs associated with college.
The bill is filed for the 2018 legislative session, which starts in January.
“The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.”