Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make First Public Appearance Together

TORONTO (CBSMiami) — Britain’s Prince Harry and his American girlfriend Meghan Markle have made their first official appearance as a couple.

The prince and Markle held hands Monday as they walked toward Toronto’s city hall and attended a wheelchair tennis event at Harry’s Invictus Games for wounded veterans.

Both were dressed casually, the prince sporting jeans with a black polo shirt while his girlfriend wore a white button-down shirt with blue jeans ripped at the knee.

The pair have been dating for over a year and royal watchers say this British-American love story is significant.

“It takes the idea of a special relationship to a whole new level,” explained Royal commentator Roya Nikkhah. “It’s a bit of glamour, it’s something a bit different, something we haven’t had for many decades.”

Markle, 36, stars in the TV legal drama “Suits. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, she confirmed she and Prince Harry are in love.

There’s plenty of speculation about what happens next. Some betting shops in London have stopped taking bets on a royal engagement since they believe it’s not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when.’

“I suspect we’ll see an engagement announcement before the end of the year,” speculated Nikkhah.

The Invictus Games are the creation of Harry, who got the inspiration to help wounded and sick military personnel and their families after his two tours of duty in Afghanistan. This is the third Invictus Games.

About 550 competitors from 17 countries are slated to compete in 12 sports over the next week.