Marlins Playing Role Of Spoiler As Series With Rockies Continues

DENVER (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins are still having an impact on the National League playoff race despite being well out of it.

The Marlins took Monday’s series opener from the Colorado Rockies, who are fighting to maintain hold on the final NL Wild Card spot.

Colorado holds a 1 ½ game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers and a 2 ½ game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals.

It’s been a tough year for Miami, which has been one of the better teams in baseball if you erase a couple of awful two-week stretches in May and August that basically killed their season.

The Marlins are now embracing the role of spoiler while waiting for Giancarlo Stanton to swat his next home run.

Stanton leads the majors with 57 dingers on the season and is trying to be just the ninth player in MLB history to reach the illusive number of 60.

GAME INFO: First pitch 8:40 PM, Coors Field

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RHP Jose Urena (14-6, 3.55 ERA) vs. Rockies LHP Tyler Anderson (5-6, 5.24)

Urena began the season in Miami’s bullpen but has emerged as the teams best, most consistent starter.

So far during September Urena has a 2-0 record with a 2.08 ERA and 14 strikeouts over four starts.

Home runs have been an issue for Urena this season. He’s given up one in each of his last three starts.

Anderson has fared well since returning to the rotation following knee surgery.

He’s 2-1 since coming back, with a tiny 1.72 ERA to go with 13 strikeouts and just three walks over 15 2/3 innings.

Anderson has faced the Marlins just once in his career, earning a loss last season.

