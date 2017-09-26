TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Marc Anthony Tells Trump To Shut Up About NFL, Help Puerto Rico

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Singer Marc Anthony did not hold back in a message to President Donald Trump.

“Mr. President shut the f*** up about NFL. Do something about our people in need in #PuertoRico. We are American citizens too,” the singer tweeted on Monday.

Anthony’s outrage goes along with criticism that the president has not done enough for the island which was hit by Hurricane Maria nearly a week ago.

Millions have been left without food, water and power. The streets are flooded and filled with power lines and debris.

According to our news partners at the Miami Herald, Anthony and his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez have promised to help the country.

Lopez has pledged $ 1 million toward hurricane relief efforts.

