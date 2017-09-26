Lawrence Timmons Reinstated By Dolphins, Expected To Play Sunday Against Saints

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Linebacker Lawrence Timmons will be making his Miami Dolphins debut on Sunday.

It’s just a few weeks later than everyone expected.

Miami reinstated Timmons on Tuesday and he’s expected to play on Sunday when the Dolphins travel to London and ‘host’ the New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium.

The Dolphins waived linebacker Justin March-Lillard to open a roster spot for Timmons.

Drew Rosenhaus, Timmons’ agent, was seen leaving Miami’s facility Tuesday morning which led some to speculate that this move was in the works.

Timmons was suspended indefinitely by the Dolphins after going missing the day before the team’s season opening game in Los Angeles.

He was held out of the Chargers game and Miami’s loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

Timmons, viewed as an integral part of the Dolphins defense, went AWOL on Saturday, September 16 after a team meeting.

When team officials noticed he was missing they first contacted family and friends before filing a missing person’s report with authorities in Los Angeles.

He was found by police the following morning preparing to depart on a flight bound for Pennsylvania.

The Dolphins could have suspended Timmons for a maximum of four games but he instead only served one, the loss to New York.

Miami signed Timmons to a two-year, $12 million contract during the offseason with $11 million in guarantees.

The Dolphins are extremely thin at linebacker so Timmons will be a welcomed addition.

Undrafted rookie Chase Allen had been starting in Timmons’ spot while Mike Hull picked up his reps during plays where Miami used a nickel package.

The Dolphins also acquired former first round pick linebacker Stephone Anthony from the New Orleans Saints the same day that Timmons’ suspension was announced.

Timmons was drafted in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played his entire career before signing with Miami.