Kitten Yoga Class Encourages Participants To ‘Be In The Meow’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Every yoga class has a few downward dogs, but have you ever seen yoga with cuddly kittens?

A yoga class in Canada holds Kitten Yoga nights, where adoptable kittens roam the studio, and hopefully find their way into someone’s heart and their home.

Yoga instructor Laura-Beth Power says she’s been teaching kitten yoga for about a year and a half and while the kittens add an extra distraction to the practice, the kittens add a playfulness and a joyfulness that sometimes a very serious yoga class may be lacking.

“When that kitten comes up and brushes against your arm you’re with it, you’re feeling that moment and that is being present. You’re not thinking about anything else when that kitten is sitting on your lap when you’re doing a forward fold. Our current motto is ‘be in the meow, be in the now’.”

Amy Vincent with the St. John’s SPCA says they’ve been doing these cat yoga classes for more than a year.

“We’ve been really successful with doing them, to the point where it sells out just about every time. It really helps with you know not just being in the meow but really hoping to find these kittens a home at the end as well.”

She added, “When you’re at the shelter, you don’t necessarily get to see what the cat’s personalities are like. Sometimes they’re stressed, sometimes they are spending time in the cage but when they come in here and they get to hang around and just be kittens, you really get to see what their true nature is and what they’re going to be like in a home and how they’re going to act with your kids, and things like that.”

Participants appear to love it.

“I think that there should be kittens in all aspects of our lives, office kitten?” said Karen Dixon.

“I’d like to take them all home,” said Tanya Murphy.