Jeep Brand Strollers Recalled Over Concerns Your Child Could Fall Out

Filed Under: Consumer, Jeep, Recall, Strollers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Parents who have a Jeep baby stroller, you might want to read this.

About 28,000 Jeep brand jogging strollers are being recalled over safety concerns.

The company says the stroller’s leg bracket can break, causing kids to fall out of the stroller.

The three-wheel strollers are made by Delta and have “J is for Jeep’ printed on the side.

They were sold at “Target, Walmart and other stores” between 2015 and 2016.

The company says at least one child fell from a stroller and suffered cuts and bruises.

