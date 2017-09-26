WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Hollywood Nursing Home Cited Twice For Building Code Violations

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, where 11 patients died following Hurricane Irma, was cited twice for work completed without permits.

The first violation was the installation of “a new water cooling tower on the existing chiller system without permits.”

The second citation was for the installation of “a stand-by generator… tied into the building’s electrical system without permits.”

The citations also note there were “multiple electrical hazards in the mechanical room.”

The city of Hollywood inspector gave the facility 30 days from Monday to obtain the required permits or face a fine of up to $1,000 per day.

Click here to read the citations.

The Rehabilitation Center lost power after Hurricane Irma’s winds whipped South Florida.

Several residents suffered respiratory or cardiac distress, and 11 patients ultimately died.

In some cases, patients ended up at the hospital with body temperatures of 109.9, 108.5, 108.3 and 107.

