Best Places For Iced Coffee In Miami

By Suzy Fielders
The weather is not quite as hot now that it’s officially fall but in true South Florida fashion it’s still quite warm. Iced coffee makes for the perfect pick me up in the fall and still provides a slight cool off. These coffee shops in Miami offers some of the best iced coffee in the area. Each has different offerings so be sure to check out all five this fall for a variety of iced coffee options.
Eternity Coffee Roasters
117 S.E. 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 350-7761
www.eternitycoffeeroasters.com
Locally owned by Columbian native Ernesto Garcia, this coffee shop offers green coffees from around the globe. Check out their current coffee selection here. Any of these would turn out great as an iced coffee! Follow them on Facebook for updates on product availability and the latest specials.
1601 Washington Ave., Suite 20
Miami Beach, FL 33131
(786) 216-7343
www.cremagourmet.com
This coffee shop is a must visit for anyone looking for iced coffee. They offer every type of iced beverage from espresso to cappuccino and even iced chocolate. To check out the full menu click here. Be sure to find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for photos of their amazing products and their latest specials.
1657 N. Miami Ave., Unit C
Miami, FL 33136
(305) 726-8031
www.vicecitybean.com
This relatively new coffee bar offers a quaint feeling with friendly service. Click here to see their full drink menu. Don’t miss their nitro coffee and cold brew on tap in the forms of chocolatey, rich and full body. Don’t forget to follow them on Twitter and Instagram for their latest new.
13130 Biscayne Blvd.
North Miami, FL 33181
(786) 332-4254
www.acrcmiami.com
Known for offering ‘the wine of the tropics’, this coffee joint offers their iced coffee “toddy style”. This serious brew style is very smooth yet very strong. Click here for their full menu, including both a great espresso menu and some tasty food selections. Check them out on Facebook for more information.
1035 N. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33136
(305) 699-3447
www.alldaymia.com
Praised by both the Miami New Times and New York Times, this coffee shop & breakfast restaurant is a don’t miss location. View their full coffee & non-alcoholic beverage menu here. Be sure to check out their nitro coffee option. Don’t miss their food and alcohol menus as well. Be sure to check them out on Instagram for some great in-store photos.