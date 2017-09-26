Best Places For Iced Coffee In Miami

By Suzy Fielders



The weather is not quite as hot now that it’s officially fall but in true South Florida fashion it’s still quite warm. Iced coffee makes for the perfect pick me up in the fall and still provides a slight cool off. These coffee shops in Miami offers some of the best iced coffee in the area. Each has different offerings so be sure to check out all five this fall for a variety of iced coffee options.

Eternity Coffee Roasters

117 S.E. 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 350-7761

www.eternitycoffeeroasters.com

Locally owned by Columbian native Ernesto Garcia, this coffee shop offers green coffees from around the globe. Check out their current coffee selection here. Any of these would turn out great as an iced coffee! Follow them on Facebook for updates on product availability and the latest specials.

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar

1601 Washington Ave., Suite 20

Miami Beach, FL 33131

(786) 216-7343

www.cremagourmet.com 1601 Washington Ave., Suite 20Miami Beach, FL 33131(786) 216-7343

This coffee shop is a must visit for anyone looking for iced coffee. They offer every type of iced beverage from espresso to cappuccino and even iced chocolate. To check out the full menu click here. Be sure to find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for photos of their amazing products and their latest specials.

Vice City Bean

1657 N. Miami Ave., Unit C

Miami, FL 33136

(305) 726-8031

www.vicecitybean.com 1657 N. Miami Ave., Unit CMiami, FL 33136(305) 726-8031

This relatively new coffee bar offers a quaint feeling with friendly service. Click here to see their full drink menu. Don’t miss their nitro coffee and cold brew on tap in the forms of chocolatey, rich and full body. Don’t forget to follow them on Twitter and Instagram for their latest new.

Related: Top Omelets In South Florida

Alaska Coffee Roasting of Miami

13130 Biscayne Blvd.

North Miami, FL 33181

(786) 332-4254

www.acrcmiami.com 13130 Biscayne Blvd.North Miami, FL 33181(786) 332-4254

Known for offering ‘the wine of the tropics’, this coffee joint offers their iced coffee “toddy style”. This serious brew style is very smooth yet very strong. Click here for their full menu, including both a great espresso menu and some tasty food selections. Check them out on Facebook for more information.

All Day

1035 N. Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33136

(305) 699-3447

www.alldaymia.com 1035 N. Miami Ave.Miami, FL 33136(305) 699-3447

Praised by both the Miami New Times and New York Times, this coffee shop & breakfast restaurant is a don’t miss location. View their full coffee & non-alcoholic beverage menu here. Be sure to check out their nitro coffee option. Don’t miss their food and alcohol menus as well. Be sure to check them out on Instagram for some great in-store photos.

Related: Top Grab And Go Food Spots In South Florida