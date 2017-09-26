3-0 Plantation Turns It All Around This Season

What Steve Davis has meant to the Plantation High football program throughout the years can be measured in the success he has achieved with the Colonels.

Producing several collegiate and professional athletes throughout his career as a head coach in Broward County, Davis stepped aside last year to spend more time with his family and did not coach.

As several athletes left the school in the wake of his decision, heading to other programs in the area, this football team, which had enjoyed plenty of success through the decades, dropped to a disappointing 2-8.

After the season, changes were made, Davis returned and it has been like magic for the team and for the veteran head coach.

Since coming back, the Colonels have not lost a game. Winning in the spring and fall classics – and then last Friday night – as South Florida returned to the football field – Plantation raced to 3-0 with a convincing win against previously unbeaten district rival Cypress Bay.

In turning things around in the first few weeks of the season, the Colonels join Cardinal Gibbons, Miami Palmetto, Miami Central and Hialeah Champagnat Catholic as the McDonald’s Team of the Week.

