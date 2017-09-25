Wasserman Schultz Calls Graham-Cassidy Health Care Bill A Nightmare

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy are out with the latest plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The bill gives states power over patient protection and authority to insurance regulations.

Area Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz calls it a nightmare.

“This version would add a new horror which is reinstate the ability of insurance companies to put lifetime caps on coverage,” she said. “It would dramatically, outrageously increase the cost of health care for our seniors like every version of this bill.”

Bonnie Kaufman and her daughter, Emily, fear the consequences.

She is a cancer survivor and remembers when health care was unaffordable.

“It wasn’t until 2011 when the ACA, or Affordable Care Act, came in to be that I was able to be insured again. To sleep again. To know it would be OK,” Bonnie Kaufman said.

Thirteen-year-old Emily has type 1 diabetes and worries she won’t be able to afford her prescription in the future.

“If I don’t receive insulin every single day, all day, I won’t live very long,” she said.

Carlos Reyes spent years on the board of the Memorial Healthcare System in South Florida.

He says while he supports things like preexisting conditions being covered, he says the cost of the current system is unsustainable.

“The financial aspects will mean that ultimately that everyone’s taxes will increase, those that pay and have to carry the load. And you can’t carry for long enough,” Reyes said. “And even when they call it a tax savings of some sort, it’s not really a tax savings. It’s not a health care savings cause it’s passed on to pharmaceuticals, for example, obviously, the providers. And all they end up doing is passing it to the patient.”