Monroe County Schools Begin To Reopen After Irma

MONROE COUNTY (CBSMiami) – Some Monroe County Public School students went back to class Monday, more than two weeks after Irma.
Five schools reopened Monday including, Plantation Key School, Coral Shores High School, Key Largo School, Ocean Studies School and Treasure Village Montessori.
Schools in Key West and Marathon will be reopening, Wednesday including:
- Stanley Switlik Elementary School
- Marathon Middle High School
- Gerald Adams Elementary School
- Horace O’Bryant School
- Key West Collegiate Academy
- Key West High School
- May Sands Montessori Charter School
- Poinciana Elementary School
- Sigsbee Charter School
Schools in the area most impacted by the storm will open on Monday, October 2nd, with employees reporting on Thursday, September 28th.
- Big Pine Academy
- Sugarloaf School
Superintendent Mark Porter said the staggered opening was for the sake of students, families and employees of the Monroe County Schools. This schedule is also subject to further revision based on necessary infrastructure improvement.
Any student who returns to Monroe County prior to the scheduled opening of their school of attendance, particularly Big Pine Academy and Sugarloaf School will be allowed to attend at an open Monroe County School.
The Monroe County School District serves approximately 8,600 students throughout the upper, middle, lower keys, and Key West.