Miami-FSU Set For A 3:30 Kickoff On October 7th

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The rescheduled rivalry game between the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles has been announced for a 3:30 PM kickoff time on October 7th from Tallahassee’s Doak Campbell Stadium.

The ACC made the kickoff time official on Monday.

The matchup had been schedule for September 16th, but was postponed due to Hurricane Irma.

The Miami Hurricanes, ranked 14th by the AP and 13th in the Coaches Poll, are off to a 2-0 start, most recently beating the Toledo Rockets 52-30 at home.

The Seminoles have dropped out of the AP Poll and cling to 25th in the Coaches’ after their 0-2 start. The ‘Noles dropped their opener to the top ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and then fell last Saturday to the NC State Wolfpack.

The NC State loss was the first career start for Seminoles’ true freshman quarterback James Blackman. He’ll be entering start number three when he faces Miami.

The Hurricanes have seen solid quarterback play so far from junior starter Malik Rosier, who threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns against Toledo. However, he’s never faced an offense like the Seminoles.

Miami will be looking to snap a seven year losing skid to Florida State.

Prior to facing the Seminoles, Rosier and the Hurricanes will match up with the Duke Blue Devils in Durham this Friday, September 29th. Florida State will face Wake Forest on the road this Saturday at 3:30.