Man Accused Of Shooting, Killing His Girlfriend’s Son

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Police are looking for a man accused of shooting his girlfriend’s son.
Monday morning, the mother of the victim got into an argument with her boyfriend at a home located near SW 102 Ave and W Fern Street.
At some point, officers say, the boyfriend left the house but later returned armed and angry.
He reportedly shot and killed his girlfriend’s son then left.
At last check, the suspect was still on the loose.
Police have not released any details on the suspect or the victim.
Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471 -TIPS.