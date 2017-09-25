TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Keshaun Clarke

POSITION: RB

SCHOOL: Davie Western

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-9

WEIGHT: 195

SCOUTING: Broward’s leading rusher from last season has certainly picked up where he left off – as the Wildcats have their collective eyes on a banner season. As we have pointed out in the past, here is a quality football talent that runs hard, fast and combines everything you are looking for in a top-flight back. College coaches who have watched him are impressed at his running style – which lends itself to just about any offense colleges run. As the season progresses, this is going to be one of those football players that will be in the spotlight as he will add to the balance that head coach Adam Ratkevich and his team look to achieve.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5313822/keshaun-clarke

