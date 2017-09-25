Heat Players Speak Out On Wade, Would Welcome Him Back With Open Arms

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has reportedly reached a buyout agreement with the Chicago Bulls, and the Heat are considered one of the favorites to land the twelve-time all star.

Wade spent the first thirteen seasons of his career in Miami, winning three NBA titles along the way.

With the door open for a potential return to South Beach, several Miami players weighed in on Wade during Monday’s Heat Media Day.

“That’s my brother,” said Heat team captain Udonis Haslem. “Our relationship goes beyond the game of basketball, so to be able to have another season with him would be a dream come true. I support Dwyane in whatever decision he makes.”

Of course, Haslem would prefer Wade’s decision to go in Miami’s favor. “Hopefully he makes the decision to come back here. I’m definitely going to encourage that, but at the end of the day, I support his decision and that what he does for him will be best for him.”

“As a brother, you just support your brother,” added Haslem.

Photo Gallery: Miami Heat Media Day

Haslem and Wade played together for all of Dwyane’s thirteen seasons in a Heat uniform.

Josh Richardson, heading into his third year with the Heat, fondly remembers the mentorship Wade provided him during his rookie season.

“The NBA is a roller coaster, and he helped me smooth it out a little bit,” said Richardson, on how Wade helped him with the mental aspects of basketball. “He told me there were going to be ups and downs and that I can’t play great every single game.”

“A player like that doesn’t come around very often. If he decides to come back, great, we will accept him with open arms,” Richardson said.

“Hopefully, he’s gonna come back home. This is his home.,” said Goran Dragic, when asked about a potential Wade reunion. “Of course, we are going to respect his decision. Every team wants to have a (future) hall of famer and all star on their team. It’s always nice to have this sort of player present in the locker room and on the floor.”

Hassan Whiteside thinks Wade can absolutely help the team with his veteran presence. “Being an extra voice, a guy who won three championships can give that voice to those of us who haven’t been there.”

“He’s got all the high-flying lobs and knows how to get in the paint,” Whiteside added. “It’d be great to have the all star back.”

The Heat open training camp Tuesday, September 26th in Boca Raton.