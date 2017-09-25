Florida Keys To Reopen To Tourists This Weekend

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Florida Keys will welcome back visitors as early as this weekend as the area continues to rebuild after Hurricane Irma.
According to our news partners at the Miami Herald, the Keys will officially open as early as Sunday – nearly three weeks ahead of schedule.
The reopening is due to a major need to support businesses in the area that rely mostly on tourism – their number one industry.
Despite the reopening, the area is still recovering more than two weeks after the eye of the storm blew through the area.
“We know we have a long way to go before the Keys fully recover,” said Monroe County Mayor George Neugent in a statement. “But because tourism is our top economic engine and many of our residents’ livelihoods depend on it, we also know that we need to begin asking visitors to return.”
The original official opening for tourists was scheduled for Oct. 20th.
The announcement comes the same day the first cruise arrived since the storm hit.