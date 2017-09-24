TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Trump Signs New Travel Ban With Enhanced Vetting

US President Donald Trump pauses to speak to the press while boarding Air Force One at Morristown Airport September 24, 2017 in Morristown, New Jersey. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Travelers from eight countries will face restrictions on entry to the U.S, ranging from a total ban to heightened background checks, under a new policy unveiled by the Trump administration Sunday.

The new rules, which will impact the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, will go into effect on October 18.

Some of these are full bans, such as the one for Syria. Others are more tailored.

