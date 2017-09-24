Trump Signs New Travel Ban With Enhanced Vetting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (AP) — Travelers from eight countries will face restrictions on entry to the U.S, ranging from a total ban to heightened background checks, under a new policy unveiled by the Trump administration Sunday.
The new rules, which will impact the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, will go into effect on October 18.
Some of these are full bans, such as the one for Syria. Others are more tailored.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)