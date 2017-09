Stanton Hits No. 57 As Marlins Continue Piling Up Runs

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PHOENIX (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Marlins having been scoring a lot of runs lately and are drawing inspiration from different places.

This weekend, the Marlins just don’t want the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrating while they’re still around to see it.

Giancarlo Stanton extended his club record with his 57th home run and set a team mark with his 125th RBI, lifting the Marlins over the Arizona Diamondbacks 12-6 on Saturday night.

The Marlins have now won five of their last seven, averaging 8.5 runs per game over that span.

Arizona could have clinched a playoff spot with a win, but will have to wait another day at least. The Diamondbacks can lock up an NL wild card on Sunday with a win or losses by Milwaukee and St. Louis.

Arizona lost for the fourth time in six games, having given up 30 runs in the last three games.

“We didn’t close the deal the way we wanted to,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “We are very proud of what we accomplished at this point but we got to reload for tomorrow and make sure we do this thing right.”

Justin Bour added two run-scoring singles and a late two-run home run for Miami, which has won four of five.

“We’re not going to roll over for anybody,”Bour said. “No one feels bad for you, no one cares what your record is, the other teams go out there and try and beat you, so you have to take it amongst yourselves and have that pride and go out and fight and battle every day.”

The Marlins scored five runs – taking advantage of a pair of errors by Arizona starter Taijuan Walker (9-9) – in the third to take a 5-1 lead. Miami chased Walker after 3 2/3 innings, getting seven runs and six hits off him. Walker struck out six, walked three, hit a batter and had a wild pitch.

Miami starter Dillon Peters, in fifth career start, went four innings, allowing five runs, six hits and three walks. Brian Ellington (1-1) earned the win after pitching the fifth and sixth, allowing just J.D. Martinez’s 43rd home run of the season.

Miguel Rojas led off Miami’s third inning with a double down the right-field line, and then Walker couldn’t field Peters’ sacrifice bunt to the third base side of the mound. Dee Gordon followed with a tapper on the first-base side that Walker also couldn’t handle, allowing Rojas to score from third and Peters to go to second. Stanton doubled to left, scoring Peters and Gordon, and Bour later singled in another run.

“That was obviously a big inning, we had a couple of extra outs there,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “We always talk about it. If you don’t get that out on the bunt, it usually costs you multiple runs on the defensive side of it. We were able to take advantage tonight.”

Paul Goldschmidt hit his 36th home run of the season, a three-run shot to left in the third to cut the lead to 5-4. He has 120 RBIs. Brandon Drury added his 13th home run of the season.

UP NEXT

Arizona and Miami finish their weekend series on Sunday with RHP Dan Straily (10-9, 4.17) scheduled to face Patrick Corbin (14-13, 4.14).

