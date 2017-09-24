Hurricane Maria Still A Possible Threat To U.S. East Coast

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Maria has weakened slightly as it moves in the western Atlantic off the U.S. east coast.

Residents along the Carolina and mid-Atlantic coasts should be monitoring the progress of the storm very closely.

At 5 a.m. Maria was located about 530 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

The Category 2 storm has maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour.

On the forecast track, the core of Maria will be moving well east of the United States southeast coast during the next two days.

Reports from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are now near 110 mph with higher gusts.

Maria is a category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or so.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles. During the past several hours, NOAA buoy 41047 located to the east of the center reported sustained winds of 68 mph and a wind gust of 85 mph.

The minimum central pressure reported by the NOAA Hurricane Hunter is 948 mb.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

SURF: Swells generated by Maria are increasing along portions of the southeastern United States coast and Bermuda and will be increasing along the Mid-Atlantic coast later today. Swells also continue to affect Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the northern coast of Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Bahamas.

These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office for more information.