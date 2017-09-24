Focus On South Florida: After Hurricane Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
John Mills, from the Federal Emergency Management Administration joins us to discuss what federal funds may be available for you if you suffered damage or other financial losses because of Hurricane Irma.
Russel Lezaga, an insurance litigator from Florida Advocates Law Firm also joins to discuss options for homeowners and business owners who have insurance and have suffered damage from Hurricane Irma.
Guests: John Mills, FEMA External Affairs
Russel Lezaga, Insurance Litigator (Florida Advocates Law Firm)