TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Facing South Florida: Poor Communities Dealing With Hurricane Irma

By Jim DeFede
Filed Under: Facing South Florida, Hurricane Irma, Jim DeFede

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede discusses how poor communities fared in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

For thousands of families living on fixed incomes, the ramifications of Hurricane Irma made a harsh impact.

Those who lost power, were left without food and those with medical needs faced very all kinds of difficulties. Executive Director of the New Florida Majority Andrea Mercado discusses why she thinks more should be done to prepare for the next disaster.

Guest: Andrea Mercado, Executive Director, The New Florida Majority

More from Jim DeFede
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch