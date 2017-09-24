Facing South Florida: Poor Communities Dealing With Hurricane Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede discusses how poor communities fared in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
For thousands of families living on fixed incomes, the ramifications of Hurricane Irma made a harsh impact.
Those who lost power, were left without food and those with medical needs faced very all kinds of difficulties. Executive Director of the New Florida Majority Andrea Mercado discusses why she thinks more should be done to prepare for the next disaster.
Guest: Andrea Mercado, Executive Director, The New Florida Majority