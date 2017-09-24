Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross Calls For ‘Unifying Leadership,’ Stands Arm In Arm With Players

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
EAST RUTHERFORD (CBSMiami) – As the NFL community reacts to President Donald Trump’s comments condemning national anthem protests, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross issued a pair of statements.
The first of those statements was written.
“Our country needs unifying leadership right now, not more divisiveness. We need to seek to understand each other and have civil discourse instead of condemnation and sound bites. I know our players who kneeled for the anthem and these are smart young men of character who want to make our world a better place for everyone. They wanted to start a conversation and are making a difference in our community, including working with law enforcement to bring people together. We all can benefit from learning, listening and respecting each other. Sports is a common denominator in our world. We all have the responsibility to use this platform to promote understanding, respect and equality.”
The second statement was made through action. Ross, the founder of the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE), stood arm in arm with his players during the national anthem, prior to Sunday’s matchup at the New York Jets.
Ross stands with his players, both literally and figuratively.