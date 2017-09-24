Cutler, Ajayi Struggle As Dolphins Drop Ugly Game To Rival Jets

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

EAST RUTHERFORD (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins showed on Sunday that that there is still a lot of work to be done this season.

Major favorites heading into a match with the winless New York Jets, Miami failed to generate any consistent success in a 20-6 loss at MetLife Stadium.

Jay Cutler seemed to take a step backwards after a solid showing in his first game with the Dolphins.

Cutler’s accuracy was off on many of his throws, including a fourth quarter pass that badly missed a wide open Jarvis Landry in the end zone.

The Dolphins were able to avoid being shutout thanks to a last-minute drive that was all DeVante Parker. Parker made four catches for 52 yards on that final drive, including a three-yard touchdown grab as time expired. He finished the game with eight catches for 76 yards and the score.

The game started out well for Miami as the defense opened the game with a three and out that included Cameron Wake’s first sack of the season. The Dolphins managed two first quarter sacks after picking up just one during last week’s win in Los Angeles.

Unfortunately, they wouldn’t record another sack the rest of the afternoon and, overall, seemed to be running in quicksand the entire game.

THIRD DOWN WOES

Miami was 0-for-6 on third down during the first half, including three 3 & outs. The Dolphins didn’t convert on a third down until their ninth try of the game, a minute into the fourth quarter.

JETS D SHOWS UP

After allowing a league-worst 290 rushing yards during the first two weeks of the season, the Jets allowed Miami just 17 yards on the ground during the first half.

Ajayi ran the ball 11 times for 16 yards but only three of those runs came after halftime.

Through three quarters, the Dolphins ran one play in Jets territory.

UGLY TWO QUARTERS

The Dolphins had just 49 total yards in the first half.

UNITED DOLPHINS

The Dolphins began the afternoon with a show of solidarity.

The entire team locked arms during the national anthem, including owner Stephen Ross.

Ross stood right at the 50-yard line, in-between long-tenured Dolphins Mike Pouncey and Reshad Jones.

Several players kneeled during the anthem as well, including receiver Kenny Stills, left tackle Laremy Tunsil and safety Michael Thomas.