Ajayi, Dolphins Ready To Run Over Rival Jets And Start Season With Consecutive Wins

EAST RUTHERFORD (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins will look to open the season with consecutive road wins when they face the New York Jets on Sunday at Metlife Stadium.

The Dolphins picked up a last-second 19-17 win in Los Angeles last weekend after Chargers’ rookie kicker Younghoe Koo missed a 44-yard field goal in the game’s final moments.

Now Miami will face a struggling Jets squad which has stumbled to an 0-2 start and isn’t showing any signs of coming to life.

New York has had serious trouble stopping the run, allowing the Bills’ LeSean McCoy and the Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch to do as they pleased.

The Jets have allowed a league-worst 370 rushing yards this season.

The challenge won’t get any easier as Dolphins starting running back Jay Ajayi is coming off an impressive outing against the Chargers.

Ajayi run for 122 yards and two touchdowns in the win and will look to keep rolling against the struggling Jets.

GAME INFO: Kickoff 1:00 PM, Metlife Stadium

TEAM INFO: Miami Dolphins (1-0, 0-0) vs. New York Jets (0-2, 0-1)

The Dolphins will want to get quarterback Jay Cutler going early after the offense stumbled out of the gate in Los Angeles.

Miami couldn’t seem to find its footing during the first half against the Chargers but head coach Adam Gase, who also calls the offensive plays, helped his team find some synchrony after halftime.

Gase took the blame for Miami’s offensive woes, saying it’s his job to put the players in a position to succeed and he didn’t do that during the opening half.

During the second half however, the Dolphins would score on every one of their drives.

Cutler targeted Jarvis Landry a whopping 15 times in the win, with the wideout reeling in 13 catches for 78 yards.

While Landry seemed to be Cutler’s favorite target, he seemed to enjoy throwing towards third year receiver DeVante Parker.

The physically gifted former first round pick was given every opportunity to make several big catches by Cutler and Parker did not disappoint.

DOLPHINS STANDING TOGETHER

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross released a statement on Saturday, reading in part, “our country needs unifying leadership right now, not more divisiveness.”

Ross’ statement comes after the negative comments made last week byPresident Donald Trump about players who kneel during the national anthem.

Several athletes and the NFL itself have made responding statements, with the NBA’s Golden State Warriors saying they will not visit the White House and skip the tradition of the champions visiting the president.

The Dolphins plan on standing with their arms interlocked as a show of solidarity during the national anthem on Sunday.

THREE AND OUT

This the first time the Jets have started a season 0-2 since 2007.

Last season Ajayi ran for 162 yards on 43 carries with one touchdown in two games against New York.

Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey hit all four of his field goals last week, including a 54-yard game-winner with 1:05 to go.