Local Efforts Collecting Donations For Puerto Rico

MIAMI LAKES (CBSMiami) — Several locations across Miami-Dade and Broward counties have been collecting donations for the victims of hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and the turn out has been impressive.

At Ana G. Mendez in Miami Lakes, one of the locations collecting donations for the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, supplies arrived in no short order.

“I’m very impressed, there’s been a large turn out,” said state Rep. Robert Asencio (D-118). “There was a line of cars trying to get into the parking lot for as far as I could see, which was about a quarter-mile.”

Asencio helped coordinate some of the efforts — people dropping off water, diapers and other types of necessities for the victims.

“We have to help them from legislature part,” he said. “From the state side, we are calling on the governor. We are calling on our local leaders and we’re calling on our federal counterparts to enact legislation and ensure that appropriate resources are staged, accounted for and sent to the islands to ensure that we can get them up and running as quickly as possible.”

At the Wynwood Community Center, the Puerto Rican community gathered to figure out the best way to send help to the 3.5 million Americans on the island of Puerto Rico. A number of organizations, including the Puerto Rican Leadership Council and the Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce, are setting up donation sites throughout the county and will need your help.