Keys Rescue Team Helps Stranded Dolphin Back Into Deeper Water

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUGARLOAF KEY (CBSMiami) — A rescue effort was successfully able to get a stranded dolphin in the Florida Keys back to open waters.
A homeowner on Sugarloaf Key was working on storm damage to his house Saturday morning when he noticed the dolphin within some mangroves on a flat offshore.
Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies, Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers and team members from Dolphins Plus sprang into action, wading out to the stranded female and carrying her into deeper water where she swam away.
“Dr. (Doug) Mader, who owns Marathon Veterinary Hospital, said it appears she had not been stranded too long because she only had minor sunburn visible on her skin,” Monroe County authorities stated. “He is hopeful she will be fine, however if she had remained there long she may have suffered much more sun damage.”
The team believes the dolphin may have washed in with one of the high tides in the area.