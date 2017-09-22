WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Video: Stunning Time-Lapse Of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium Being Built

ATLANTA (CBSMiami) – Amazing time-lapse video has been released of Atlanta’s new $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The video, from EarthCam, shows 39 months of progress in stunning 4K video. You can see the entire construction process from groundbreaking to opening day in less than 2 minutes.
EarthCam construction cameras have been onsite since June 2014, capturing 900 megapixel panoramas daily.

The video was just released to celebrate the Atlanta Falcons inaugural opening game Sunday, against the Green Bay Packers.

Saturday, the stadium will be packed with soccer fans attending an Atlanta United versus Orlando City game.

